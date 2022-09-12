Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20Is against South Africa; Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel also included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa slated to begin on 28th September in Thiruvananthapuram. The Proteas will be touring India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The selectors have called up Mohammed Shami while Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah who have found a place in the T20 World Cup squad after clearing the fitness test have also been included for the three-match tie. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side with KL Rahul being appointed as the vice-captain.

“Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa,” BCCI said in a statement.

While Arshdeep is not a part of the squad for the Australia series, Hardik and Bhuvneshwar have been kept out of the South Africa series for their conditioning.

The squad for the ODI series is yet to be announced.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

