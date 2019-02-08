First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
The Wisden Trophy Feb 09, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
IND in NZ Feb 10, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill's record during 2nd India-New Zealand T20I at Auckland

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on Friday became the highest run-getter in the Twenty20 Internationals, surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Press Trust of India, Feb 08, 2019 14:42:56 IST

Auckland: India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on Friday became the highest run-getter in the Twenty20 Internationals, surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Rohit Sharma smashed a 29-ball 50 in the second T20I against New Zealand. AP

Rohit Sharma smashed a 29-ball 50 in the second T20I against New Zealand. AP

Rohit achieved the feat in style, clobbering leg-spinner Ish Sodhi over the fine-leg boundary for a six during India's chase of 159 runs in the second Twenty20 International against New Zealand in Auckland.

Coming onto the match, Rohit needed just 35 runs to surpass Guptill (2,272 runs), who didn't play Friday's match and the right-hander slammed a 29-ball 50 before being dismissed.

Rohit (2,288), who achieved the feat in 93 matches, also went past Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik (2,263), who is third in the list.

India captain Virat Kohli (2,167 runs) is placed fourth in the chart ahead of former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Brendon McCullum (2,140).

Rohit, who failed in the first T20, also became the third player in the history of T20 cricket after Guptill and Chris Gayle to hit 100 sixes.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 14:42:56 IST

Tags : Black Caps, Cricket, India, Martin Guptill, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Rohit Sharma, t20i

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all