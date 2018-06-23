Mumbai: India's premier One Day Internationals (ODI) batsman Rohit Sharma has signed up with SHARP TV as brand ambassador. A self-confessed "tech enthusiast", the Mumbai Indians skipper said he is delighted to be associated with Japan's numero uno television brand.

“I’m delighted to be associated with a brand like SHARP. As an avid tech enthusiast, I love the brand, and any content that I watch be it sports or movies, I know it’s always “Best Seen on Sharp," Rohit, the only batsman to score three ODI double hundreds, said in a media release.

SHARP is gearing up for its grand launch in India, and signing up the Indian batsman is an attempt to leverage cricket's massive following in the country.

With its forthcoming launch, SHARP is gearing up to become India’s leading player in the TV segment with its most promising range of Aquos LED TVs.

SHARP TV India's Sales Director, James Yang, said the brand identifies itself with Rohit's expertise and consistency at his game.

“We are really excited to have Rohit on board. His technical expertise at the game, consistency and elegance, both on and off the field, resonates with our brand that stands for innovations in LED Technology through years of Japanese research and development. His presence will surely help us launch this brand in a country where he has such a huge fan following”, Yang said.

The brand intends to extend its reach to audiences across India while the brand strengthens its network base across the country. Furthermore, the campaign will showcase a seamless integration of country’s immense love for cricket and Brand SHARP.