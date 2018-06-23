Rohit Sharma signs up as SHARP TV's brand ambassador
A self-confessed "tech enthusiast", Rohit said he is delighted to be associated with Japan's numero uno television brand.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 23, 2018
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 6 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 242 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 66 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Mumbai: India's premier One Day Internationals (ODI) batsman Rohit Sharma has signed up with SHARP TV as brand ambassador. A self-confessed "tech enthusiast", the Mumbai Indians skipper said he is delighted to be associated with Japan's numero uno television brand.
Rohit Sharma is SHARP TV's brand ambassador. Image credit: SHARP
“I’m delighted to be associated with a brand like SHARP. As an avid tech enthusiast, I love the brand, and any content that I watch be it sports or movies, I know it’s always “Best Seen on Sharp," Rohit, the only batsman to score three ODI double hundreds, said in a media release.
SHARP is gearing up for its grand launch in India, and signing up the Indian batsman is an attempt to leverage cricket's massive following in the country.
With its forthcoming launch, SHARP is gearing up to become India’s leading player in the TV segment with its most promising range of Aquos LED TVs.
SHARP TV India's Sales Director, James Yang, said the brand identifies itself with Rohit's expertise and consistency at his game.
“We are really excited to have Rohit on board. His technical expertise at the game, consistency and elegance, both on and off the field, resonates with our brand that stands for innovations in LED Technology through years of Japanese research and development. His presence will surely help us launch this brand in a country where he has such a huge fan following”, Yang said.
The brand intends to extend its reach to audiences across India while the brand strengthens its network base across the country. Furthermore, the campaign will showcase a seamless integration of country’s immense love for cricket and Brand SHARP.
Updated Date:
Jun 23, 2018
Also See
Yo-Yo test continues to divide opinions as former India trainer, selector raise concerns
Rohit Sharma clears Yo-Yo test to prove fitness for upcoming tour to England, Ireland; lashes out at critics on Twitter
Suresh Raina replaces Ambati Rayudu in England's ODI squad; Rohit Sharma to appear for Yo-Yo test on Sunday