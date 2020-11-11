Rohit Sharma should captain India in T20Is, says former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan batted in favour of Rohit Sharma to become the skipper of India’s T20 squad.

Speaking in a podcast, Vaughan opined that Rohit was a “better” T20 skipper than current captain Virat Kohli. His claim received a substantial boost as Rohit played a captain’s knock in IPL final on Tuesday to lead Mumbai Indians to their fifth title .

Chasing a total of 157 runs in the finale, Rohit scored 68 off 51 balls against Delhi Capitals, ensuring Mumbai comfortably reach the target. With the 2020 trophy, Rohit became the only captain who has five IPL title to his name.

Kohli, on the other hand, has been India’s limited-overs captain since January, 2017, after previous skipper MS Dhoni stepped down. He has been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2014 but the team is yet to score a trophy.

Vaughan was quoted on BBC’s Tuffers and Vaughan podcast as saying: “If you actually look at what he (Kohli) does in T20 cricket in terms of leadership and captaincy, I don’t think he’s a great T20 captain. I look at him for India and for Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he’s never won the IPL or got close”.

He added that many nations like England and Australia were splitting up the captaincy roles “because it’s so much work and so hard to do all three” suggesting India do the same with Rohit at the helm of the shortest format. “Rohit Sharma, for me, is a better T20 captain. India would be better with him as the leader because he sees T20 cricket better and faster than Kohli”.

He reiterated that as a batsman, Kohli was “still one of the top, top players”. But it is also this capability of Kohli that is stopping more people from questioning his leadership in T20 cricket.

Vaughan stressed his opinion on social media as well. In a tweet, he said, “Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain”. Describing his good qualities, Vaughan listed that Sharma was a “fantastic man manager, leader” and he knew “exactly how to win T20 games”.