First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rohit Sharma says he would not mind opening the innings for India in Tests

Rohit said, "I want to keep my options open. No option is shut for me, so if the opportunity comes, I will take it."

Press Trust of India, August 16, 2018

Mumbai: Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future.

The 31-year-old has scored 1479 runs at shade under 40 per innings in 25 Tests with three hundreds and nine half centuries but is currently out of favour as far as longest format is concerned.

Rohit Sharma struck his first Test century in four years in the second India-Sri Lanka Test at Nagpur. AP

File image of Rohit Sharma. AP

With the trio of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay struggling, Rohit was posed a question if he would like to open the innings in Test matches too.

"Look, I have never been offered (to open the innings in Tests) yet but I am open to anything as in whatever the team management wants. I never thought I will be an opener in ODIs when I started playing or when I was playing for India. But it happened along the way, so I (want to) keep my options open. No option is shut for me, so if the opportunity comes, I will take it," Rohit told.

While his technique in testing conditions outside the Indian sub-continent has time and again come under scanner, the stylish batsman is still hopeful of a Test recall

"I want to be part of the (Test) team, but it is not in my hands. I have to wait for the opportunity, whenever it comes, I have to be ready for it. To be ready, I am doing everything, training, doing as much as possible to give myself the best chance when the opportunity comes there," he added.

Rohit came in support of the under-fire team which is down 0-2 in the five match and said that a comeback is still possible even though it won't be easy.

"Yes of course, we have to believe that we can do it. It's not going to be that easy. We have done it in South Africa we lost the first two Test matches and then we bounced back in Johannesburg and won that Test match,"said the limited overs vice captain.

"I think we can do it, it's not that we can't and we won the Test match. We have won Test matches in England before, we just need to get in that mindset, how we won the Test matches in England on previous tours and we have to play like that," said Rohit.

"There are still three Test matches to go, and I think it can turn around if we have the belief that we can do it," he noted.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018

Tags : #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #KL Rahul #Murali Vijay #Shikhar Dhawan #South Africa #SportsTracker #Test

Also See

3 amazing art apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all