India opener Rohit Sharma is today, one of the best in limited-overs cricket, with more than 9000 runs in ODIs and a healthy strike-rate of 88, not to mention the stellar average hovering around 49. However, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Mumbaikar. Recently, Rohit Sharma, appearing on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', talked about how he lost sleep while worrying about having to face Brett Lee during India's tour of Australia back in 2007.

“One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn’t let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph. In 2007, Brett Lee was at his peak. I used to watch him closely and noticed that he was consistently bowling at the speed of around 150-155 kmph. The thought of a youngster like me facing that kind of speed took away my sleep,” said Rohit on the show, during an interaction with Mohammed Shami.

The 33-year-old also talked about not wanting to face another Australian, Josh Hazlewood in Test cricket. "Currently, someone whom I don’t want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he’s disciplined and does not move away from that length. He does not give you loose balls. I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to play a Test, then I have to be disciplined while facing Josh.”

India are slated to tour Australian in December this year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Rohit, who now also opens the innings for India in Test cricket, will likely have to face his fears and go up against Josh Hazelwood on the tour down under.

Rohit also talked about not wanting to bat against South African pacer Dale Steyn early on his in career. "I never wanted to face Steyn because playing pace and swing at the same time was a nightmare, it was just unreal," Rohit said.

