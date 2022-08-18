Rohit Sharma says '80-90 percent of India team is set' for 2022 T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma has said that the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia is "80-90 percent set". India failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC event last time in 2021, but a lot has changed for the team since then.

Rohit has replaced Virat Koli as India captain with Rahul Dravid as the head coach now in place of Ravi Shastri. The team management has always experimented with the line-ups and India have not lost a series since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the possible team combination for the World Cup in October, Rohit said that a few changes could take place to suit the Australian conditions.

“There is still about two-and-a-half months left for the T20 World Cup. Before that, we have the Asia Cup and two home series against Australia and South Africa. So, more or less 80-90 percent of your team is set, of course there could be three-four changes if at all depending on the conditions. As of now, we have been playing in India and will play in UAE, so the conditions in Australia will be different. We need to check what suits our team in Australia,” he said at an event.

Before the World Cup, India will be playing in the Asia Cup and they face Pakistan on 28 August in the campaign opener. India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their previous encounter in the 2021 World Cup.

Rohit shared his thoughts on upcoming India vs Pakistan clash, saying that "a lot of things" have changed since last year.

“Asia Cup is happening after a long time, but we played Pakistan last year in Dubai, where obviously the result did not go our way. But the Asia Cup is different now. The team is playing differently and has prepared differently, so a lot of things have changed from then. But for us, we need to assess the conditions, keep in mind the fact that we will be playing in 40-plus degrees. We need to assess all those factors and prepare accordingly,” Rohit added.

