Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Shikhar Dhawan names his favourite batting partner

Dhawan is spending his time during the coronavirus lockdown with his family, watching movies and training

FP Trending, Apr 10, 2020 17:37:39 IST

Shikhar Dhawan is an integral player of the Indian squad in the limited-overs format. The left-hand opening batsman who shares a good partnership with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recently told fans about his favourite batting partner.

File image of Shikhar Dhawan with his opening partner Rohit Sharma. AP

Dhawan picked Rohit Sharma ahead of his skipper. He was responding to fans in a QnA session on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are among the most successful opening pairings in the current times. The duo has so far scored 4,802 runs in 107 innings including 16-centuries and 14 half-centuries.

This was not the only question Dhawan was asked by fans. When asked to name the most “entertaining” team member, Dhawan picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The explosive batsman revealed that his favourite cricketing shots are cut, cover drive and pull.

Dhawan is spending his time during the coronavirus lockdown with his family, watching movies and training.

He named Sachin Tendulkar, Brain Lara, Mathew Hayden and Andrew Flower as his cricketing heroes.

It seems Dhawan is quite the movie fan. Told to name his favourite movies, the cricketer said “There are a lot.. ye screen kam pad jayegi sab likha toh (will run out of space if I start mentioning all of them),” he replied.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are some of Dhawan’s favourite actors.

Several sportspersons are reaching out to their fans through different social media platforms amid the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 17:37:39 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, SportsTracker, Trending, Virat Kohli

