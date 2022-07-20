Rohit Sharma on vacation with wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira in UK

After leading India to wins in the limited-overs series against England, captain Rohit Sharma is taking some time away from the game. He has been rested from the ODI squad that will travel to the West Indies and the right-hander has stayed back in the UK with his wife and daughter.

Rohit Sharma, along with his wife and daughter, spent Tuesday at a water-based theme park in Windsor, UK. The Indian captain can be seen sporting a white tee-shirt and black shades as he took a selfie with his family outside the theme park. This is a time away from the cricket, but he will rejoin the side for the T20I series that starts against the West Indies from 29 July.

Special achievements by a special bunch 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ry0WElRYJS — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 19, 2022

Under Rohit, India continued their winning run as the captain maintained his record when he led the side to 2-1 wins in both the ODI and T20I series against England last week. Head coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for Rohit and gave him a lot of credit for the series win against the current world champions. He believed that the tactics discussed were on point and credited Rohit for being in the thick of things.

"I thought our tactics and our strategy was absolutely brilliant. At the backend, to bowl the short ball and put the fielders in place, a real credit to the team and the captain for working out really good tactics and strategies. It came out really well," Dravid said after India's series win in Manchester on Sunday.

In Rohit’s absence, Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODIs against West Indies. The selectors have also given rest to Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have also been rested for the ODI series. Also, Kohli and Bumrah will not be a part of the 5-match T20I series against West Indies.

