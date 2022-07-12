Rohit Sharma on the cusp of breaking Tendulkar, De Villiers' record in India-England ODIs

Rohit Sharma has a strong record against England. His last two centuries across formats have come against England, he's scored 747 Test runs against them from nine matches at an average of 49.80. In all three formats, he's got a combined average of 44.05 against England.

Narrow down the records against England in England and the numbers are jaw-droppingly good. In 24 ODIs in England, Rohit has 1335 runs at an average of 66.75 with a strike rate of 89.71. He's bagged seven centuries and six fifties against the 2019 World Cup winners.

His sensational form would be much-needed when India take on England in the first of three-match ODI series that gets underway on Tuesday (12 July).

It would also be extremely welcome for Sharma who hasn't scored a century in close to a year now in any format. His last came against England in September last year in the fourth Test. He scored 127 runs in the second innings at The Oval.

If Rohit does break the drought of centuries in any of the three contests, he will become the player with most ODI centuries away from home in a single country. He is currently tied with Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar and AB de Villiers with seven tons each. Tendulkar and Anwar scored seven centuries in UAE while De Villiers collected seven tons in India. Rohit has seven centuries in England.

Rohit stands third in the list of highest averages in an away country with a minimum of thousand runs. The India opener averages 66.8 in England and is followed by De Villiers (70.3 in India) and Kane Williamson (69.6 in England).

