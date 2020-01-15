Rohit Sharma named Men's ODI Player of the Year, Virat Kohli grabs Spirit of Cricket honour at ICC awards
Virat Kohli won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture asking the fans to stop booing and instead applaud Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval
Dubai: India's star opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, for his incredible run of form through the year.
The 32-year-old Rohit had a memorable 2019 when he scored 10 hundreds across formats, including five in the ICC ODI World Cup.
Indian captain Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture asking the fans to stop booing and instead applaud Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval, the ICC said in a statement.
England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Player of the Year.
Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins, who had a stellar 2019 was awarded the Test Cricketer of the Year. The speedster claimed 59 wickets – 14 more than any other bowler – in 2019.
After having enjoyed a breakout year, Australian batting sensation, Marnus Labuschagne claims the prize for Emerging Player of the Year.
Kyle Coetzer, the captain of Scotland, who led his side to T20 World Cup qualification was named the Associate Cricketer of the Year.
Another Indian that won an ICC award is swing bowler Deepak Chahar. His 6/7 against Bangladesh in November are the best figures in the history of men's T20I cricket and for that he was given the T20I Performance of the year.
Acknowledging the officials of the sport, ICC chose Richard Illingworth as the Umpire of the Year.
In addition to individual awards, ICC released the Test and the ODI teams of the last year as well. Kohli is the only Indian to feature in both teams, while Mayank Agarwal joined him the Test team and Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav made the cut for the ODI of the Year put together by the ICC.
ICC Test Team of the Year: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.
ICC ODI Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (c), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Jan 15, 2020 12:34:59 IST
