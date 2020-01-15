First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rohit Sharma named Men's ODI Player of the Year, Virat Kohli grabs Spirit of Cricket honour at ICC awards

Virat Kohli won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture asking the fans to stop booing and instead applaud Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 15, 2020 12:34:59 IST

Dubai: India's star opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, for his incredible run of form through the year.

The 32-year-old Rohit had a memorable 2019 when he scored 10 hundreds across formats, including five in the ICC ODI World Cup.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket award for his gesture asking the fans to stop booing and instead applaud Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match at the Oval, the ICC said in a statement.

England's World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Player of the Year.

Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins, who had a stellar 2019 was awarded the Test Cricketer of the Year. The speedster claimed 59 wickets – 14 more than any other bowler – in 2019.

After having enjoyed a breakout year, Australian batting sensation, Marnus Labuschagne claims the prize for Emerging Player of the Year.

Kyle Coetzer, the captain of Scotland, who led his side to T20 World Cup qualification was named the Associate Cricketer of the Year.

Another Indian that won an ICC award is swing bowler Deepak Chahar. His 6/7 against Bangladesh in November are the best figures in the history of men's T20I cricket and for that he was given the T20I Performance of the year.

Acknowledging the officials of the sport, ICC chose Richard Illingworth as the Umpire of the Year.

In addition to individual awards, ICC released the Test and the ODI teams of the last year as well. Kohli is the only Indian to feature in both teams, while Mayank Agarwal joined him the Test team and Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav made the cut for the ODI of the Year put together by the ICC.

ICC Test Team of the Year: Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

ICC ODI Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (c), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 12:34:59 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, Deepak Chahar, ICC, ICC Cricketer Of The Year, India, Kuldeep Yadav, Marnus Labuschagne, Mayank Agarwal, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all