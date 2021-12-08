Rohit Sharma named India's ODI Captain, Test vice-captain; injured Jadeja, Gill out of South Africa Test series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday named Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's ODI team. The Mumbai batsman will lead India in white-ball cricket going forward. Sharma will take over white-ball captaincy from Kohli who will continue to lead the Test side.

The selection committee also announced an 18-member Test squad for the South Africa tour which starts from 26 December.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been going through a rough patch, retained his place in the squad but Rohit replaced him as the vice-captain of the Test team.

Rohit, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, all of who were rested for the New Zealand series, made their way back in the squad. Hanuma Vihari, who was left out of the squad for the Test series against New Zealand and later added to the India A squad for the South Africa tour, has been included in the squad. Shardul Thakur is also added. Jayant Yadav retained his place in the side as the second spinner alongside R Ashwin.

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill will miss out owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Saurabh Kumar and Arzan Nagwaswalla are named as standby players.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.