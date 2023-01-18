India captain Rohit Sharma feels starting games early in ODI World Cup 2023 to negate the dew factor is a “good idea”. The upcoming ODI World Cup will be hosted in India where ODIs start at 1.30 PM and ends around 9 PM, the prime time for television. However, in the day-night games, the team bowling second generally faces a disadvantage as the ball gets wet due to dew and gripping the ball becomes extremely difficult.

Rohit said while the decision is in the hands of the broadcaster an early start will be best for the World Cup.

“I mean, it [having an early start] is a good idea because it’s a World Cup, right? You don’t want to compromise too much on the toss factor and you want to take that [advantage] completely away. I like that idea of an early start, but I don’t know if it’s possible,” Rohit said.

“The broadcasters will decide what time the game should start [laughs]. But ideally you don’t want that sort of advantage in the game. You want to see good cricket being played without one side having the advantage of batting under lights with the dew. But those are the things that are not in your control. But I like the idea of an early start.”

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had recently suggested starting World Cup games at 11.30 am. He had also argued that viewership figures will not be hit as it is a World Cup.

“The quality difference between the teams isn’t coming through. Dew is narrowing that gap if you happen to lose the toss,” Ashwin said. “My suggestion – or rather my opinion – for the World Cup is to look at what venues we are playing in, and at what times. Why shouldn’t we start matches at 11.30am during the World Cup? Won’t all cricket fans prioritise the World Cup and watch matches at 11.30?”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.