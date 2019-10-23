Rohit Sharma jumps to 10th place in ICC Test batsmen rankings, becomes third India batsman to reach top 10 in all three formats
Rohit emulated captain Virat Kohli and retired opener Gautam Gambhir as his knock of 212 in the third Test in Ranchi helped him advance 12 places to 10th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs NAM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NIG Vs OMA Oman beat Nigeria by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs JER Jersey beat United Arab Emirates by 35 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs SIN Netherlands beat Singapore by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs SCO Namibia beat Scotland by 24 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs SIN - Oct 23rd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs IRE - Oct 23rd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs JER - Oct 23rd, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Infosys whistleblower complaint: Shades of Satyam fiasco; US is epicentre of both firms, but auditors can still redeem themselves
-
Infosys headed for more trouble; SEBI may seek clarification on whistleblower's complaint, says report
-
Satya Pal Malik likely to become J&K L-G: Governor prescribed President's Rule in state, defended 'blackout' after Article 370 revocation
-
ISL 2019-20, FC Goa Preview: Sergio Lobera's side retain best players to emerge as genuine title contenders ahead of season
-
Gitanjali Rao's animated film Bombay Rose is an arresting ode to the paradoxical chaos of Mumbai
-
Supreme Court stops uploading collegium resolutions on website: Move is major self-inflicted wound, smacks of institutional cowardice
-
Hong Kong protests: Amid protracted unrest, China plans to replace Carrie Lam with ‘interim’ chief executive, report says
-
Livelihoods of Pakistan fishing communities along the Indus dry up with the river
-
The Queer Take: In making themselves devoid of the sexual, safe spaces are inherently limited
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dubai: Rohit Sharma has become the third India batsman to reach the top 10 in all three formats after a memorable series against South Africa in which he donned the new role of Test opener.
Rohit emulated captain Virat Kohli and retired opener Gautam Gambhir as his knock of 212 in the third Test in Ranchi helped him advance 12 places to 10th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings.
File image of Rohit Sharma. AP
Ajinkya Rahane's knock of 116 in Ranchi has helped him equal his career-high rank of fifth place, achieved earlier in November 2016. He remains the third-best Indian batsman in terms of Test rankings after Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.
With Mayank Agarwal in 18th position, India have finished the series with five batsmen in the top 20.
Rohit's player of the series effort of 529 runs helped him make huge strides from 44th place before the series. The 'Hitman' has held a career-high ranking of second in ODIs (in February 2018) and seventh in T20Is (November 2018).
Kohli has been number one in all three formats while Gambhir has been at the top in Tests and T20Is and eighth in ODIs.
Fast bowlers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav have ended the series with their highest-ever rating points tally. Shami is on 751 points and only one place below his career-best ranking of 14th achieved in March 2018, while Yadav is on 624 points, three below his best of 21st in July 2016.
For South Africa, George Linde has started in 104th position among batsmen after scores of 37 and 27 and 99th among bowlers after finishing with four wickets.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2019 14:20:46 IST
Also See
Rohit Sharma's ton, Ajinkya Rahane's fifty puts hosts in driver's seat on Day 1 of third Test
Brian Lara says India's pace battery is reminiscent of famed West Indies' bowling attacks of 1980-90
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli says team won't take 'foot of the pedal' as each win counts in World Test Championship