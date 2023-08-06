Appearing in an ICC promotional event in the United States, which alongside West Indies hosts the 2024 T20 Word Cup, Rohit Sharma hinted at playing the biggest short-format tournament.

“More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I’m pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that,” Rohit said.

Although this to some extent discredit speculations that Rohit Sharma may not play for India in the T20 format again, it doesn’t also give clarity that the India captain is set for a return to the shortest format.

Rohit has not been selected for T20I squads since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya has filled in for him in the T20Is and is touted to succeed him as the Indian captain in limited-overs cricket.

Recently Rohit was rested for the ongoing five-match T20 series against West Indies. A few days back Rohit observed this is only to allow enough rest for players to manage their workload, especially as the schedule becomes tighter.

“At the moment I think it was made clear in the past that it’s a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys, it’s not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided on just looking at some players’ workload that we wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that (category) as well,” Rohit had told reporters in a press conference.