Rohit Sharma is closest to MS Dhoni in terms of attitude, feels Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina feels Rohit Sharma is the closest to MS Dhoni in terms of attitude, the southpaw also rates both players as 'wonderful captains'.

MS Dhoni is among India's most successful limited-overs captains and his contributions towards the Indian cricket are unparalleled. Recently, Suresh Raina opined that Rohit Sharma is closest to Dhoni in terms of attitude.

On The Super Over Podcast, Raina said that he believes Rohit has amazing credentials as captain. Raina, who was part of the Indian squad led by Dhoni and played under his captaincy for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), called Rohit Sharma the “next MS Dhoni”.

Raina further said that Rohit is calm, likes to listen and likes to give confidence to the players.

"On top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all," he said.

Raina has played under Rohit's captaincy in the Asia Cup 2018 and the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. Raina said both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are "wonderful" captains in his book.

Raina said that Rohit thinks everyone is a captain. "I have seen him; I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul (Thakur), Washington Sundar and (Yuzvendra) Chahal of course,” he added.

Rohit overtook Dhoni to become the most successful captain in the IPL when he led Mumbai Indians to their 4th league title in 2019.

Rohit has led the Indian team in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. He has had the experience of leading the team in 10 ODIs, winning eight of them and in 20 T20Is, of which the team has won 16.