Rohit Sharma behind Kuldeep Yadav’s resurgence, says spinner's childhood coach

Delhi Capitals' new recruit Kuldeep Yadav has been making headlines with his consistent bowling performances for the franchise. The Chinaman has already scalped 17 wickets in nine games for the side including two four-fors.

After being benched and then getting released by his former team (Kolkata Knight Riders), Kuldeep's resurgence story has come up as a perfect script and his childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey is pretty satisfied with the "opportunities" that his ward has got in the DC camp.

“Kuldeep thanks Delhi Capitals for providing him with this opportunity. Kuldeep is repaying Delhi’s trust in him. (Rishabh) Pant and (Ricky) Ponting provided Kuldeep with mental assistance," he said during an interaction with Times of India.

The coach elaborated he has got free hand from both Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting to go out and express himself.

“Kuldeep has been instructed by Ponting and Pant to go to the middle and express himself, and he is doing so. Ponting and Pant have backed Kuldeep completely. You receive more when your captain and coach support you. “How can I help you?” Pandey added.

Pandey also credited Rohit Sharma and said the India skipper is the reason for Kuldeep's comeback as the spinner hadn't really got much of the chances in the past despite having wickets under his belt.

“Whenever captains trusted him, Kuldeep delivered. He has a good record in Tests. He has two hat-tricks in ODIs. He has a good T20I record. But still, he didn’t get enough opportunities. This is really shocking. Kuldeep’s career is protected because of Rohit Sharma," Pandey said.

“Rohit is the man behind Kuldeep’s resurgence. He is a fantastic captain and he knows how to find talent in a big group of players. Ahead of the IPL, Rohit called Kuldeep and gave him the chance (against the West Indies). Kuldeep delivered too by taking two wickets,” he added.

The coach also said that when Virat Kohli was the captain of the side, he preferred Axar Patel because of his batting abilities.

“Every captain has their own style of captaining and picking players. Kuldeep played a lot of cricket under Virat. Virat wants experience in the side. He went with Ashwin and Jadeja."

“He preferred Axar ahead of Kuldeep because of Axar’s batting capabilities. A captain has to trust his players,” the coach said.

