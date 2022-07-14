Rohit Sharma injures left arm during India vs England 2nd ODI, walks out of field for treatment: Report

Kolkata: Indian captain Rohit Sharma reportedly injured himself while fielding during the India vs England second ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday.

The incident happened during the 28th over of the match when the captain flung to his left and made a partial stop to block a Liam Livingstone shot at extra cover while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling.

As per visuals, the captain appeared to dislocate his shoulder and relocated it back in the socket himself. The news is yet to be ascertained by BCCI. However, as per Espncricinfo Live commentary, the Indian captain soon left the field while the team's physio was seen walking behind him to the dressing room.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan took charge of setting the field in Rohit's absence while Rohit remained off the field to likely to receive treatment on his left arm.

A further report is awaited on the graveness of the injury but Rohit was back in the field by the beginning of the 34th over.

At the time of writing, England managed to put 238/8 on the board in 47 overs after India sent them to bat first.

India currently lead the series 1-0 after the Rohit\Sharma-led side won the first game by 10 wickets following Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell of 6/19 bundled out the hosts for 110 at Oval two days ago.

