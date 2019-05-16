He will be among the five most prolific batsmen on view in the World Cup behind Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle and Ross Taylor. When Rohit Sharma gets going, he is a sight to behold. And the Mumbai batsman is expected to bring all his experience to bear during India’s campaign on the big stage.

Over the years, his opening partnership with left-handed Shikhar Dhawan has often laid a strong platform for India to build on. It is one of the key factors that make the Indian side such a respected combination. The mutual respect and understanding that the pair shares is a vital component of their prolific partnership over the years.

Virat Kohli may be acknowledged as the best batsman of the Indian team, if not the world, but there can be no denying that Rohit Sharma’s talent with the bat, especially in white ball cricket, has won him countless fans. His range of strokes is second to none, but he makes batting look pretty simple with his craft. When he gets past the early phase of batting himself in and is in flow, he is a treat to watch. India will hope that he finds the rhythm early and can bat deep in the innings.

Besides, Rohit Sharma’s tactical acumen can be of immense use to the side. Kohli has conceded that he relies on his vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former captain, wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s inputs on the field. Such chemistry can be forged only when a man of Rohit's talent and skill does not hesitate even for a moment in sharing his insights with the captain of the side so that the team can draw immense benefits. His penchant for 'Daddy hundreds' make him one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket. After the high of the IPL title with Mumbai Indians, he will be looking to contribute big so that he can return from his second World Cup tournament with even better memories than in 2015.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here