Rohit Sharma had told me that 'you might have to bowl in powerplay and during death overs': Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he has got a lot of liberty from captain Rohit Sharma and added that this is exactly what a bowler needs from the skipper.

"Rohit bhai always used me like a wicket-taking bowler. I got great liberty from him which every bowler expects from the captain," Chahal said in an interview with the YouTube channel Sports Yaari.

"Rohit bhai would always ask me what I wanted to do as a bowler. Even during India's batting, he would ask me what I would've bowled in a particular situation. I got to know that as a bowler, I can't relax in an over," he further added.

The right-arm bowler also dicussed about the suggestion that was given by Rohit before the start of the IPL 2022.

"Rohit bhai had told me that you might have to bowl in powerplay and during death overs before I started the IPL season this year."

Chahal talked about the lessons given by coach Rahul Dravid. The RR spinner said that Dravid had told him to focus on bowling full length deliveries.

"Work on bowling fullers ( full length balls). You might be asked to bowl during death over and powerplay overs while playing for India. You try using the crease more," Dravid told Chahal.

Chahal also added: "In the IPL, I had a detailed chat with Sanju. He assured me that I would get my four overs and I would have the liberty to bowl whatever way I wanted to. If I feel like helping you out with something, I would. But you would bowl at least one over between 16-20, even if you concede 15 runs. Because I believe you can do that."

The Royals' bowler said that he would try to bowl different yorkers with the new ball before the matches during the IPL.

"Before the matches, I would try to bowl yorkers and ask the batters whether it's going too full. I tried different types of yorkers and I tried doing that with the new ball because if you can do it with the new ball, you can definitely work with the older one as well. In IPL, you have power hitters but if you bowl well in front of them, you know you have improved. If you improve it creates doubt in the minds of the batsmen that if I hit him a sweep, he can also bowl a fuller one", Chahal said.

Chahal will be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2022. India are slated to begin the tournament against Pakistan on 28th August in Dubai.

