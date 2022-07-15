Rohit Sharma dislocated elbow during India vs England 2nd ODI, walked out for treatment

Kolkata: Indian captain Rohit Sharma seemingly hurt himself while fielding during the India vs England second ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday. He appeared to dislocate his elbow and quickly put it back in place before aggravating it.

The incident happened during the 28th over of the match when the captain flung to his left and made a partial stop to block a Liam Livingstone shot at extra cover while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Indian captain left the field soon after while the team's physio was seen walking behind him to the dressing room.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan took charge of setting the field in Rohit's absence.

There is no official statement by the BCCI on the graveness of the injury but Rohit was back on the field by the beginning of the 34th over.

India went on to lose the contest by a 100 runs, unable to chase down a 246 run target. Reece Topley was the star of the day with six wickets to his name - registering best figures for England in the ODI format.

England's walloping of India levelled the three-match ODI series at 1-1. India had won the opening 50-over contest by 10 wickets.

