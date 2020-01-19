First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
IRE in WI Jan 20, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rohit Sharma completes 9,000 ODI runs, becomes third-fastest batsman to reach milestone

Rohit took 217 innings to reach the landmark while his skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9,000 runs with 194 innings. AB de Villiers is the second fastest, having reached there in 208 innings.

Press Trust of India, Jan 19, 2020 18:46:54 IST

Bengaluru: India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the third fastest to 9,000 ODI runs during the series-decider against Australia.

Rohit reached the milestone in the first over of India's chase with a double.

Rohit took 217 innings to reach the landmark while his skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9000 runs with 194 innings. AB de Villiers is the second fastest, having reached there in 208 innings.

Besides Rohit and Kohli, the other Indians who have crossed the 9000-run mark are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599) and Mohammed Azaruddin (9,378).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 18:46:54 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2020, India Vs Australia 3rd ODI, Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Team India, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all