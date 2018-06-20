Rohit Sharma clears Yo-Yo test to prove fitness for upcoming tour to England, Ireland; lashes out at critics on Twitter
Last week, skipper Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni along with other UK-bound limited overs specialists had cleared the Yo-Yo Test, save Ambati Rayudu.
Press Trust of India,
June 20, 2018
New Delhi: Putting an end to speculation on his fitness, star batsman Rohit Sharma cleared the mandatory Yo-Yo test on Wednesday and then fired a salvo at his critics, who questioned his exemption from the 14 June Test.
Last week, skipper Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni along with other UK-bound limited overs specialists had cleared the Yo-Yo Test, save Ambati Rayudu.
Rohit had sought exemption from the BCCI as he had a sponsor commitment in Russia.
BCCI GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim had informed PTI that it wasn't mandatory for him to appear on the scheduled date as he had taken permission in advance.
On Wednesday, India's limited overs vice-captain took the test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and then announced on social media that he has cleared it.
Rohit also took a dig at a section of media, that put a question mark over his fitness.
"Dear... it's no one's business how & where I spend my time. I'm entitled to have time off as long as I follow protocol. Let's debate some real news. shall we & to a few channels, I had just 1 chance to clear my Yo-Yo that was today. Verification before reporting is always a good idea" a not-so-amused Rohit tweeted.
The BCCI had kept Ajinkya Rahane on stand-by in case Rohit fails to achieve the qualifying mark of 16.1.
In the recent past, senior pacer Mohammed Shami and Rayudu had failed the Yo-Yo test and lost their place in the side. Talented Sanju Samson was also dropped from the A tour of England after he failed to clear the mark.
The senior team will start their UK campaign on 27 June with a two-match T20 series against Ireland in Dublin. The second match will be played on 29 June.
The Indian team will depart from Delhi on 23 June.
Updated Date:
Jun 20, 2018
