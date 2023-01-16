Captain Rohit Sharma looked in good touch scoring 42 off 49 balls in the third ODI as India completed a 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka. However, once again the skipper failed to convert the start and now it’s been 50 innings since he scored a century in international cricket. Rohit last scored an international hundred against England at the Oval in September 2021.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was surprised to hear the stat while analysing the India game on Star Sports. The former opener said that we should be equally hard on Rohit as we were on Virat Kohli once.

Kohl had faced a lot of criticism after he failed to get an international hundred for more than three years since 2019 but finally broke the drought with his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in 2022. He has also scored three hundreds in his last four ODI innings.

“I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn’t get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot,” said Gambhir.

Gambhir added that while Rohit is batting well, scoring 83 in the first ODI, he needs to start scoring big as the opener did in the 2019 ODI World Cup with another edition of the ICC event slated for later this year in India.

In the 2019 World Cup, Rohit was the highest run-getter with 648 runs from nine matches including five centuries.

“It’s not you didn’t get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit’s game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he’s looking in good form, he’s hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” Gambhir added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.