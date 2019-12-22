First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year record during third India-West Indies ODI at Cuttack

India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.

Press Trust of India, Dec 22, 2019 21:16:22 IST

Cuttack: India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.

Coming into the third and final ODI against the West Indies at Cuttack, Rohit was only nine short of eclipsing the former Sri Lankan swashbuckler, who tallied 2,387 runs in 1997.

Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriyas 22-year record during third India-West Indies ODI at Cuttack

Rohit Sharma broke Sanath Jayasuriya's record during his run-a-ball 63 against Windies at Cuttack. AP

When the Mumbaikar got out for a run-a-ball 63 at the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2,442 runs. The batsman scored 10 hundreds across formats and as many half centuries in the year, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings.

Rohit went past the former Sri Lanka captain's record when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.

Among the other notable openers, who had good seasons are Virender Sehwag (2,355 runs) in 2008 and Matthew Hayden (2,349 runs) in 2003.

He is also at the top spot in the calendar run-scoring charts in ODIs with 1,490.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 21:16:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2019, Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sports, West Indies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all