Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year record during third India-West Indies ODI at Cuttack
India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.
Cuttack: India's Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats.
Coming into the third and final ODI against the West Indies at Cuttack, Rohit was only nine short of eclipsing the former Sri Lankan swashbuckler, who tallied 2,387 runs in 1997.
Rohit Sharma broke Sanath Jayasuriya's record during his run-a-ball 63 against Windies at Cuttack. AP
When the Mumbaikar got out for a run-a-ball 63 at the Barabati Stadium, Rohit aggregated 2,442 runs. The batsman scored 10 hundreds across formats and as many half centuries in the year, averaging 53.08 in 47 innings.
Rohit went past the former Sri Lanka captain's record when he took a single off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery.
Among the other notable openers, who had good seasons are Virender Sehwag (2,355 runs) in 2008 and Matthew Hayden (2,349 runs) in 2003.
He is also at the top spot in the calendar run-scoring charts in ODIs with 1,490.
Updated Date:
Dec 22, 2019 21:16:22 IST
