'Rohit Sharma believes certain things didn't go his way in Test cricket,' says Dinesh Karthik

Rohit Sharma had an amazing start to his Test career back in 2012 when his debut, coinciding with Sachin Tendulkar's last international outing at the Eden Gardens against West Indies, saw his score 177 runs in an innings win. This was followed by another century in Mumbai, adding fuel to the belief that Rohit is no more a white-ball cricketer and is all set to leave his mark in the longest format of the game, replacing the great Sachin.

However, his Test career took a turn for worse since then and the current Indian captain never achieved the heights he had in ODIs, including three double centuries. Veteran wicketkeeper and teammate Dinesh Karthik, while speaking during a Cricbuzz docu-series, felt "a lot of curveballs were thrown at Rohit" in Tests.

"I don't think there have been many who've had a start as successful as Rohit in Test cricket from an Indian point of view," said Karthik. "In his first two matches, he got hundreds... and then everybody thought this is it - he is the big deal and the fact that Sachin is retiring from Test cricket, he is the one who is going to answer all those questions for us. But life and sport as it turns out are never exactly what you think it is and there were a lot of curve balls thrown at Rohit over the period of time."

Rohit was mostly sidelined for the red-ball cricket as names like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were entrusted more with the task of holding the Indian middle-order together and things remained pretty much the same until 2019 when Rohit was promoted to the opening role as well after the team's failure to find a settled opening pair. Rohit came up with some valuable contributions up top and it eventually turned pivotal in his transformation into an all-format captain.

Karthik recalled that the turbulent period saw Rohit never lose faith in his ability to be a Test player but he did resign to the fact that limited-over cricket is more of his game.

"He has found answers to some and he has not found answers to some. Rohit always believed that he had something to contribute to Test cricket. In the conversations that I have had, he always felt that maybe certain things didn't go his way. Sometimes he played a reckless shot or two but he believed that he will come back. Interestingly, he didn't come back at the speed that he would and he resigned to the fact that maybe it's just going to be white-ball cricket for him now," said Karthik.

