Rohit Sharma applauds Virat Kohli after match-winning knock against Australia; Watch video

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was extremely happy and patted Virat Kohli’s back after the latter’s match-winning innings of 63 runs in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday.

Kohli started his innings with a few aggressive shots but soon took the back seat once Suryakumar Yadav was playing some breathtaking shots. Kohli stuck to his role of staying till the end and ensuring that the Indian batting does not fall like a bundle of cards.

Read: Virat Kohli back to winning ways, as core of Indian batting begins to regain shape

Kohli hit three 4s and four 6s in his 48-ball innings and never looked troubled by the bowlers as all his shots were from the middle of the bat. There were some vintage cover drives for boundaries and whips on the leg side for six.

With 11 runs needed in the last over, Kohli started blasting Daniel Sams for a six over long-on. However, he was caught at extra-cover on the very next ball as he tried to smash a short and wide ball through the off-side.

Rohit Sharma, who was standing on the stairs to the dressing room couldn’t contain his happiness as he patted Kohli’s back with a huge smile on his face. The Indian captain must have felt a sense of relief with his best batter playing some marvelous innings in recent times.

Watch the video here:

Rohit, however, couldn’t contribute much with the bat as he was dismissed for 17 runs trying to pull Pat Cummins in the fourth over.

With four runs needed of two balls, Hardik Pandya hit the winnings runs for India – a cheeky slice between the wicket-keeper and the wide slip fielder.

Kohli and Rohit who were both sitting on the stairs to the dressing room celebrated the win this time with Kohli patting Rohit’s back and both sharing a hug.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, divided by fans united by passion and love towards country and TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #KingKohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/1XL7lvh8Go — Vishal Kumar Bansal (@VishaBansal) September 25, 2022

India will next face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, starting 28 September.

