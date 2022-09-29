India skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the sticky wicket and challenging conditions after winning the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on 28 September, Wednesday.

India were asked to chase a target of 107 in 20 overs which would seem a walk in the park, on paper, but the pitch was as green as it could be and challenged the batters from both sides.

India lost Rohit and Virat Kohli early in the innings, but KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav built up a steady partnership to ensure no further drama. But nevertheless, both the teams were in the contest as South Africa bowled with three slips in the power play.

“When you play a game like that you learn a lot. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew there will be something for the bowlers, but not through the 20 overs we bowled. It was sticky, there was still dampness, and it stayed throughout. There was no sun so it makes it difficult to hit. Both teams were in the contest,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Watch: Suryakumar hits a mammoth six off Anrich Nortje, lits up the night sky

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc as the Proteas were reduced to 9/5 inside powerplay before the lower middle order fought back to cross the 100-run mark.

“We got wickets upfront, and that was the turning point. No matter what the conditions, you still have to execute your plans. When you swing the ball like that any batter will struggle. 107, we knew it was not going to be that easy. We got to respect the conditions at times, understand what shots can be played,” Rohit added.

Rohit also said that the 93-run partnership between Suryakumar and Rahul was crucial after they lost two early wickets.

Bavuma says the batting unit failed to apply themselves

The Proteas were left scattered at 9/5 in three overs as Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar got the ball to swing square.

Skipper Temba Bavuma said that the batting unit failed to apply themselves. “As a batting unit, we failed to apply ourselves. We weren’t able to adjust our plans.”

Bavuma also praised Rahul’s steady knock that was less than run-a-ball but ensured that no further wickets are lost. And added that the pitch wasn’t expected to be as spicy as it was.

“We saw what Rahul was able to do. [Surface] We didn’t expect that, we practiced here two days, ago. We saw the wicket was spicy, but we didn’t expect it like that. You expected to hit through the line coming to India.”

Watch: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar run through South African top-order

Wayne Parnell (24 off 37) and Keshav Maharaj (41 off 35) ensured that the visitors were not bundled out for something below 100. Bavuma praised the effort of the lower order.

“To be defending that type of score, you always hope for a miracle. The bating we need to work, and give the bowlers something to defend. Guys like Parni [Parnell], and Keshav, they showed good fight. The fight was on, but at the end of the day, there weren’t too many runs,” Bavuma concluded.

The two teams will play next T20I on Sunday, in Guwahati.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.