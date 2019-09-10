Rohit as Test opener can definitely be considered, KL Rahul's form a concern, says chief selector MSK Prasad
He has usually played in Tests as a middle-order batsman but with the success of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in the Caribbean, it is more likely that he can come into the team as an opener, a position in which he has excelled in the shorter formats.
New Delhi: Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has hinted that Rohit Sharma can be accommodated into the Indian Test playing XI in the opening slot at a time when KL Rahul's form has become a "cause of concern."
File image of Rohit Sharma. Reuters
India ODI vice-captain Rohit has been in sublime form of late but despite being in the squad, he sat out of the two-Test series in the West Indies.
"As selection committee, we haven't met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as the opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it," Prasad, a former India wicketkeeper, told India Today.
"KL (Rahul) is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit of a tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form," he said.
Rahul looked tentative at the crease throughout the West Indies series in which he scored 13, 6, 44, 38.
On Kuldeep Chahal and Yuzvendra Chahal not being part of the T20 squad for the West Indies series as well as for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Prasad insisted that they remain in their plans for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.
Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar are part of the T20 squad for the South Africa series beginning in Dharamsala on 15 September. They both also travelled to the Caribbean last month.
"In order to bring variety in the spin bowling department, we have been trying youngsters keeping in view the T20 World Cup. Chahal and Kuldeep have been outstanding performers in the shorter formats in the last two years. They are definitely ahead in the race now. It's just that we are trying a few other options now," added Prasad.
Updated Date:
Sep 10, 2019 14:18:50 IST
