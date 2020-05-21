First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Robin Uthappa recalls MS Dhoni's gameplan against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup

Uthappa, who was part of that title-winning team, spoke about the match during a conversation with New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on a Rajasthan Royals podcast.

FP Trending, May 21, 2020 17:41:10 IST

Robin Uthappa has recalled moments from a famous group-stage encounter against Pakistan during India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning campaign in a recent podcast. The match saw India winning via bowl-out.

Uthappa, who was part of that title-winning team, spoke about the match during a conversation with New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on a Rajasthan Royals podcast.

Robin Uthappa recalls MS Dhonis gameplan against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup

File image of Robin Uthappa.

India had posted 141/9 in 20 overs. Pakistan needed 12 to win from 6 balls and Ajit Agarkar and S Sreesanth combined to run Misbah-ul-Haq out on the final ball with the scores tied. This allowed the match to go into a bowl-out.

Uthappa revealed how the run-out shifted the momentum in India’s favour.

Uthappa said that MS Dhoni stood closer to the stumps in the first-ever bowl out in the T20 World Cup unlike Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal who decided to hang back.

“MS was right behind the stumps. It just made it easier because we felt we just need to bowl to MS, and we will give ourselves best chances of hitting the stumps. That’s what we did,” he said.

Uthappa added that India had practised bowl outs a couple of times leading up to the match and credited Venkatesh Prasad, who was the bowling coach back then, for pitting the batsmen against bowlers on bowl-out sessions.

India won the bowl out 3-0 after all three India cricketers managed to hit the stumps while Pakistan bowlers missed it all three times.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 17:41:10 IST

Tags : 2007 t20 World Cup, Cricket, India Vs Pakistan, MS Dhoni, Pakistan, Rajasthan Royals, Robin Uthappa, t20, Trending, Venkatesh Prasad


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all