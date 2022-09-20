Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar leaves fans stunned with iconic strokes; watch

Sachin Tendulkar opened his account with a superb back-foot cover drive off a delivery from Kyle Mills.

Sachin Tendulkar bats during India Legends vs South Africa Legends match of the Road Safety World Series in Kanpur on Thursday. Screengrab/Voot

Sachin Tendulkar who has been the player to watch out for on many occasions for India has been making headlines even in retirement. The Master Blaster has been doing justice to his reputation yet again in the ongoing Road Safety World Series.

Indian fans have been keeping themselves glued to the television screen to watch the India great in action. On Monday, during the match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends, the former India opener stole the show even in his short appearance. He remained unbeaten at 19 runs off 13 deliveries until the rain proved to be a spoilsport.


Tendulkar opened his account with a boundary in the opening over of the first innings, He smashed a superb back-foot cover drive off a delivery from Kyle Mills. In the very next over, Tendulkar whacked his second boundary with a stunning pull shot against Shane Bond. Fans went ecstatic after seeing Tendulkar in his iconic rhythm.

Before rain disrupted the game, the opener left the crowd amazed as he went on to play a magnificent pull shot, clearing the boundary rope for the third time in the game. During the knock, Tendulkar notched up as many as four boundaries.

A lot of clips of Sachin back in his old form have widely been shared across social media platforms. Fans were left spellbound after witnessing the smooth flow of his bat even at this age. However, they also got disheartened as the innings did not last long.

In the match, Naman Ojha who was paired with Tendulkar as the opening pair, also played significantly well. The wicketkeeper-batter recorded 18 runs in 15 deliveries. His innings was laced with a couple of boundaries and a maximum. But, he was sent off by Bond. Then, Suresh Raina joined hands with Tendulkar and announced himself with a huge six into the crowd. Playing 5.5 overs, India Legends had posted 49 runs on the board losing a single wicket.

India Legends will play England Legends in their next match on 22 September at Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Updated Date: September 20, 2022 16:30:35 IST

