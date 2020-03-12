First Cricket
Road Safety World Series 2020: Tournament featuring cricket legends to be held behind closed doors amid coronavirus threat in Maharashtra

The matches of the Road Safety World Series, featuring greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will now be held behind closed doors in view of the coronavirus threat in Maharashtra.

Press Trust of India, Mar 12, 2020 10:13:39 IST

Mumbai: The matches of the Road Safety World Series, featuring greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, will now be held behind closed doors in view of the coronavirus threat in Maharashtra.

Road Safety World Series 2020: Tournament featuring cricket legends to be held behind closed doors amid coronavirus threat in Maharashtra

The Road Safety World Series which features cricketing legends from various nations will now be held closed doors in view of the coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. Twitter @RSWorldSeries

The organisers have also cancelled the matches which were to be played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje in Pune and relocated them to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in the country, all stakeholders of the Road Safety World Series have decided that all remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium starting 13 March when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule," a media statement issued in the midnight stated.

Maharashtra reported 10 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Maharashtra, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the Series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from 14 to 20 March, 2020, be relocated to DY Patil Stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final," it added.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 10:13:39 IST

