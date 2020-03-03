Come 7 March, cricket fans will get to witness some of the greats of the game in action when the Unacademy Road Safety World Series tournament gets underway at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The series will feature some big names from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis.

The series will aim to create awareness about road safety, say the tournament organisers.

Each team will play the other once in the first round, and the top two teams after the completion of all matches face off in the final. The Indian Legends outfit will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Overall, the tournament will feature 11 matches.

Two of these 11 matches will be played at Wankhede, four at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, four at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the final game will be played at Brabourne Stadium on 22 March.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament:

Tournament Schedule (All times IST):

7 March

India Legends vs West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm

8 March

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm

10 March

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

11 March

West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

13 March

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

14 March

India Legends vs South Africa Legends at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune – 7 pm

16 March

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune– 7 pm

17 March

West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm

19 March

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

20 March

India Legends vs Australia Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm

22 March

The Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai –7 pm.

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.

Which channels will telecast the Road Safety World Series?

The Road Safety World Series will be broadcast on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema. The matches can also be live-streamed on Jio and Voot.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.