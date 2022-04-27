Riyan Parag's stellar performance in RCB vs RR steals the show: 'More power to you'

Riyan Parag’s superb knock and pacer Kuldeep Sen's clinical bowling spell helped Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday night. Parag scored an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls, which included four sixes and three fours.

After winning the toss, Bangalore opted to field. Unlike previous games, RR began badly this time with both Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the dugout even before the team reached 50 runs. Captain Sanju Samson was dismissed on 27 (21), while Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply for 3 (7).

It was Parag who rescued RR with a late cameo and provided the fireworks in the death overs. Harshal Patel was smacked by Parag for 18 runs, including two sixes in the final over. The batter recorded his first fifty this IPL season.

RCB's Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets each, while Patel picked one.

But when RCB came to bat, the team lost some quick wickets. Virat Kohli walked back after scoring only 9 runs, while Faf du Plessis got dismissed on 23. RCB fans were taken aback by Kuldeep Sen's dismissal of skipper Faf and batter Glenn Maxwell on consecutive deliveries. The pacer ended with figures of 4/20 in the 3.3 overs that he bowled. RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were finally bundled out for 115 in 19.3 overs.

Parag, who was the star of the match, was appreciated for his match-winning knock. Here are few reactions:

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the young batter for his performance under pressure.

Popular commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle expressed his delight at Parag's knock.



Former Indian cricketer RP Singh too lauded Parag for scoring a half-century under pressure.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh termed Parag’s performance as "brilliant" and congratulated him saying "More power to you".



More reactions here:



With this big win, RR are now top of the table with 12 points (6 wins from 8 matches) and RCB are on the fifth spot with 10 points.

