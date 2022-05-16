Riyan Parag’s cheeky gesture at third umpire during RR vs LSG contest leaves commentators, fans angry

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Riyan Parag came under criticism on Sunday over an incident during their IPL 2022 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In the 20th over of the chase, LSG’s Marcus Stoinis had to make the long walk back after he went for the slog across the line but instead found Parag at long-on.

However, Parag came up with a cheeky gesture after completing the catch, pretending to almost touch the ball to the ground.

This was Parag’s response to an earlier incident. In the 19th over, the 20-year-old had claimed Stoinis’ catch but the third umpire was declared that the ball had touched the ground after going through multiple replays and zoom-ins, and ruled it not out.

Parag ran forward from long and put in a slide for what initially looked like a terrific catch. Umpire Bruce Oxenford though, wasn't entirely convinced and decided to take it upstairs.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, currently a commentator at the 15th edition of the IPL, wasn't pleased with Parag's antics.

"I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly," Hayden was heard saying on air as Parag came up with the gesture.

“Future will determine that,” said Ian Bishop, who was with Hayden in the commentary box.

Fans, too, were not happy with Parag’s on-field behaviour:

Riyan Parag the Talent = 7.5/10 Riyan Parag the personality = 1.5/10 Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless.#LSG #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) May 15, 2022

Rare pic of Riyan Parag looking at his IPL career pic.twitter.com/v5aVoDmsXx — A B H I ☣️ (@AbhishekICT_2) May 15, 2022

Riyan Parag is the most irritating player I've ever seen.... Don't know what he thinks about himself... — 'န✨ (@MessieMind_) May 15, 2022

This Is Why I Don’t Like This Boy Riyan Parag. Yes You Have Taken A Catch, But Criticising Umpires For Their Decision Is Bizarre. As A Batsman You Have Not Done Anything, But Showing Off Always. Grow Up pic.twitter.com/N3d4jynEJD — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) May 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals, though, secured a crucial 24-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, as their bid for the playoffs intensified. RR will play their final league game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 20 May.

