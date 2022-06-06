Riyan Parag recalls ugly on-field spat with Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Riyal Parag remained in the news during the recently concluded Indian Premier League. More than the efforts with bat and ball, Parag's attitude was questioned by former cricketers and a lot of criticism came the youngster's way on social media. In the game against RCB, where he hit a brilliant half-century under pressure, Parag was involved in a heated on-field spat with Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj. Recalling the incident, Parag said it started last year when Harshal had dismissed the youngster during one of the IPL fixtures.

“Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn’t see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since,” Parag said during his appearance at game stream 'Rooter'.

“Now, when I hit him (Harshal) in the last over (against RCB in IPL 2022), I did the same gesture. I didn’t say anything, I didn’t abuse. But then, Siraj called me. Harshal didn’t say anything.

“When the innings ended, Siraj called and said, “Hey, come here, come here’. He said, ‘you’re a kid, behave like a kid’. I told him, ‘bhaiya, I’m not saying anything to you’. By then, players from both the teams came and it ended there. Later, Harshal didn’t shake my hand. which I thought was a little immature,” Parag further added.

Rajasthan Royals persisted with Parag through the season but the returns were farm from encouraging. The all-rounder scored just 183 runs in 14 innings and didn't bowl much in the tournament too. Bulk of those runs came in the lone fifty - 56* off 31 balls - against RCB in the controversial fixture.

