Rishabh Pant stat attack: Records galore for Indian batter after sensational knock at Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant was the player to watch on day one of the Edgbaston Test as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter produced a sensational innings of 146 runs from just 111 balls. His swashbuckling knock helped India recover from a precarious position as they finished the day on 338/7.

Pant came into bat with India reeling at 98/5 but helped the side get past the 300-run mark with his fifth Test century as he stitched a 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja who is still unbeaten on 83.

The Delhi cricketer got to his hundred in just 89 balls as he registered the record for the fastest ton for an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket. The previous record was held by MS Dhoni who had slammed a ton against Pakistan in 2005 in 93 balls.

Pant scored his runs at a strike rate of 131.35. It was the second-fastest century by an Indian in terms of strike rate in Tests. Mohammad Azharuddin holds the record with the strike rate of 141.55 during his 1996 century against South Africa.

Pant is now also the first-ever Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score two centuries in England. His first century had come at The Oval in 2018. In fact, Pant loves scoring centuries outside India.

He has four Test centuries to his name in 22 away Tests. In those 22 games, he has scored 1,382 runs at an average of 38.38. Apart from England, he also has a century in Australia and South Africa. At home, Pant has only played eight matches, scoring 639 runs at an average of 63.90. He has one century in India which also came against England. In total, he has slammed three tons against the Englishmen.

His century on Friday also helped 24-year-old Pant cross the 2000-run mark in Tests, becoming the youngest wicketkeeper to do so. He now has 2,066 runs from 31 matches at an average of 43.04 including five tons and nine fifties.

Pant's stupendous innings drew praises from all corners with cricketing legends praising the left-handed batter on Twitter.

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!

Well done.👏 Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure .@RishabhPant17 @imjadeja ..can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 1, 2022

Box office stuff from Rishabh Pant. One of the best counter-attacking innings that one will ever see. One special player. #INDvsENG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant and his Punch in test cricket continues. Call him a super star for a reason! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 1, 2022

Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2022

Top knock 100 @RishabhPant17 when team needed the most .. keep it up #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 1, 2022

