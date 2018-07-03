Rishabh Pant stars with half-century as India 'A' beat England Lions to win 50-over tri-series
India restricted the Lions to 264 for nine before breezing to the target in 48.2 overs, with five wickets in hand.
July 03, 2018
London: India 'A' completed their domination in the 50-over tri-series with a five-wicket thumping of England Lions in the final at the Kennington Oval.
It was yet another complete performance from the Indians, who restricted the Lions to 264 for nine before breezing to the target in 48.2 overs courtesy Rishabh Pant (64 notout off 62 balls), Mayank Agarwal (40 off 41) and captain Shreyas Iyer (44 off 44).
The pace trio of Shardul Thakur (2/42), Deepak Chahar (3/58) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/48) had brought back India 'A' in the game after Lions were comfortably placed at 185 for two in the 34th over.
India 'A' beat England Lions by five wickets in the tri-series final. Image courtesy: Twitter/@mayankcricket
Sam Hain's 108 off 122 balls went in vain and so did the effort of Liam Livingstone (83 off 82).
India 'A' never looked back after losing the tri-series opener to Lions, beating the hosts and the West Indies 'A' twice to lift the trophy.
While Pant starred in the all-important final, the undisputed star batsman of the series was Agarwal whom the national selectors will find difficult to ignore following his three hundreds on the tour.
"It was a good test for me as well as the team. Both teams fought hard through the series," said Pant, who will be staying back for the three unofficial Tests against England Lions and West Indies 'A'.
"The boys have been practising really hard and eventually we got the result we wanted. Everyone wants to play the country and if you do well, you will get the chance," added Pant, who was ignored for the ongoing limited-overs' series between India and England.
Chahar and Krunal Pandya are the two players from the squad who have been called up for India's three-match T20 series against England.
Chahar was rewarded for his performance on the 'A' tour where he has picked 16 wickets so far including 10 in tri-series.
U-19 stars Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill too gave a good account of themselves. Shaw struck a 102 against the West Indies 'A' while Gill scored a couple of half centuries.
Jul 03, 2018
