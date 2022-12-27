Rishabh Pant spotted hanging out with MS Dhoni following India's 2-0 Test series win in Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant is on a break after starring in India’s 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, the team’s final assignment of the year, catching up with World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni during his time away from the field.

The two were seen hanging out together at Dubai’s SUSHISAMBA restaurant in a post shared by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

“To many more EPIC nights !” read the caption on the post that has since garnered more than two lakh likes and thousands of comments, including a particularly cheeky one that read: “Pant selected over Samson everywhere”.

Pant played a key role in India’s three-wicket victory in the second Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, producing an attacking 93 off 104 balls and sharing a 159-run fifth wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer that helped the visitors post 314 and collect an 87-run first innings lead.

India would bowl Bangladesh out for 231 in their second innings, but would lose wickets in a heap during their chase of the 145-run target, getting reduced to 74/7 at one stage before being rescued by an unbroken eighth-wicket stand between Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin worth 71.

He had produced an even more aggressive 45-ball 46 in the first Test at Chattogram, collecting six fours and two maximums along the way.

