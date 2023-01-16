In a first public address after his shocking accident, Rishabh Pant confirmed that his surgery was successful and expressed gratitude to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and his fans on Monday.

Pant shared posts on his social media handles and took the opportunity to express his humbleness and share that his road to recovery has begun.

While Pant shared a message on his Instagram, he also shared a miniature spider-man in his Instagram story with the words, “thankful, grateful, and blessed.”

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead,” Pant wrote on Twitter.

Pant is expected to face some serious challenges as he will be out of action for entire 2023 and also a part of 2024 according to several reports.

“Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah, & government authorities for their incredible support,” Pant added.

Pant also expressed gratitude to doctors, physios, and his teammates.

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors, and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed” Pant further mentioned.

Pant further made another Tweet to make a special mention to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar. The duo were the first to help the Indian cricketer after the accident and made sure he was taken to a hospital in time.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you,” Pant mentioned in his tweet.

“I’ll be forever grateful and indebted,” Pant added sharing a picture of the duo at his bedside in the hospital.

Pant survived a monstrous car accident on 30 December on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when he was visiting his hometown Roorkee from Delhi.

After being treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun during the early days, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai and treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He underwent knee surgery there for a ligament tear.

