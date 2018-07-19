Rishabh Pant scores fifty but England Lions on brink of victory against India A in unofficial Test
England Lions tightened the screws on India A as they dismissed the visitors for 197 and had them at 11/3 after declaring for 194/5 in their second innings on the third day of the only four-day unofficial Test.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 19, 2018
Worcester: England Lions tightened the screws on India A as they dismissed the visitors for 197 and had them at 11/3 after declaring for 194/5 in their second innings on the third day of the only four-day unofficial Test.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP
Shahbaz Nadeem, sent in as a nightwatchman, is the overnight batsman with India A needing a mammoth 410 runs on the final day.
Resuming at 144 for 4, Ajinkya Rahane (49) and Rishabh Pant (58) added another 45 runs to take India A to 189 before the latter was dismissed in the 62nd over by Chris Woakes after he completed his half-century.
Pant, who was on Wednesday included in the Test squad for India's senior team for the Test series against England, hit six boundaries and cleared the ropes once during his 111-ball innings.
Rahane too was sent packing in the next over by Sam Curran as India A slumped to 189-6.
Curran trapped Shahbaz Nadeem (0) LBW in his next ball, before picking up Mohammed Siraj (1) and Navdeep Saini (0) as India A were all out for 197.
In their second essay, England Lions suffered an early blow when Siraj removed former England skipper and first innings centurion Alastair Cook (5) cheaply and then sent back Nick Gubbins (9) to leave them at 25-2.
But skipper Rory Burns (38) and Dawid Malan (56) added 47 to steady the innings before Siraj struck again removing the opener in the 27th over.
However, Malan and Ollie Pope (32) took the hosts close to the 150-mark by adding 70 runs.
Once Nadeem cleaned up Malan in the 44th over, Woakes joined Pope as the duo tried to resurrect the innings before the Lions declared setting India A a target of 421.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Jul 19, 2018
