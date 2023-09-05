Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Seeing some light in dark tunnel': Rishabh Pant shares remarkable training video from NCA

Rishabh Pant is in recovery mode at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a horrific car crash in December last year.

Rishabh Pant last played for India in December last year. Image: Screengrab from Instagram

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has provided an update on his fitness. Pant, who has been diligently working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, has shown significant progress over the past few months. And this recent video serves as evidence of his dedication to returning to full fitness. Pant’s last appearance for India was during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022.

Sharing the video on his social media channels, Pant wrote, “Thankful to God, at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel.”

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident while traveling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand on 30 December, 2022.

Following this traumatic incident, Pant underwent extensive surgery to repair injuries to his left eyebrow. He has responded exceptionally well to the treatment and therapy he has received. However, due to the nature of his accident, he has been out of action for a significant period and is currently focused on regaining stability.

The BCCI has released an update on Pant’s progress, indicating that the wicketkeeper-batter has made significant strides in his rehabilitation. He has begun batting and keeping wickets in practice sessions, but he continues to follow a customised fitness programme. This programme includes strength training, flexibility exercises, and running.

Reports also suggest that Pant is incorporating various elements into his rehabilitation routine. These include aqua therapy, leisurely swimming, and friendly table tennis matches.

In addition to these activities, Pant has been engaging with aspiring cricketers from different age groups, both male and female, at the NCA. These sessions are conducted in collaboration with NCA chief VVS Laxman and aim to motivate budding cricketers and instill a high-spirited approach to the game.

Published on: September 05, 2023 09:41:59 IST

