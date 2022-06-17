Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Rishabh Pant not a certainty for me in T20Is, says former India opener Wasim Jaffer

Pant has had a lean patch with the bat both in IPL 2022 as well as in the current series against South Africa, in which he has so far registered scores of 29, 6 and 6.

Rishabh Pant not a certainty for me in T20Is, says former India opener Wasim Jaffer

Rishabh Pant bats during 1st India vs South Africa T20I. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant's struggles with the bat this season has prompted some quarters of the Indian cricket fraternity to question his place in the current Indian side and one former cricketer believes the wicketkeeper-batter wouldn't make the cut as far as the T20I side is concerned.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was of the opinion that Pant, currently serving as captain of the Indian team in the five-match series against South Africa, isn't a certainty in the current side given KL Rahul walks back into the XI as a top-order batter who can also keep wickets, as well as taking veteran keeper-bat Dinesh Karthik's recent resurgence into account.

"Once KL Rahul comes back, he walks into the side. He is a wicketkeeper as well. If Dinesh Karthik is certain to play, he is also a wicketkeeper. The way Rishabh Pant has played recently, I won't call him a certainty," Jaffer, the leading run-scorer in the history of Ranji Trophy, told ESPNCricinfo.

"I think he needs to score runs and score pretty consistently. He hasn't done that in the IPL or in any T20 internationals," added Jaffer.

Pant didn't quite live up to his lofty standards while captaining Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and hasn't exactly lit the stage of fire in the ongoing series either, registering scores of 29, 6 and 6.

Pant's failures with the bat, however, have been compensated for by the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom were in sparkling form in the third T20I against the Proteas as they laid the foundation for a challenging total with a 97-run first-wicket stand.

Kishan, incidentally another keeper-batter in the side, is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20I series, having collected 164 runs in three outings at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 157.69.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 17, 2022 18:08:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant says being elevated to captaincy ‘a very good feeling’
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant says being elevated to captaincy ‘a very good feeling’

Rishabh Pant, who was the designated vice-captain for the home series against South Africa, was handed the captaincy after skipper KL Rahul was ruled out a day before the first game due to a right groin injury.

India vs South Africa: Ashish Nehra says Rishabh Pant should focus more on his form than where he bats
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Ashish Nehra says Rishabh Pant should focus more on his form than where he bats

Pant, filling in for KL Rahul as captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa, has had an average run so far with scores of 29, 6 and 6.

India vs South Africa: ‘We were a little off with execution,’ says Rishabh Pant after defeat in 1st T20I
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: ‘We were a little off with execution,’ says Rishabh Pant after defeat in 1st T20I

South Africa rode on an exceptional batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen to clinch a 7-wicket win against India after chasing down a record total of 212 runs.