Rishabh Pant might have found the right template to play white ball cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Rishabh Pant used to receive a lot of criticism for his underwhelming performances in limited overs format for the Indian cricket team. The returns in Tests were only getting better but Pant was yet to hit top gear in both T20Is and ODIs. In the recently concluded ODI series vs England, which India won 2-1, Pant played a leading role with the bat as he hit an unbeaten hundred under pressure in the third ODI and helped the visitors register an emphatic win.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, in a recent interaction with Sports Tak, lavished praise on the youngster and said he "seems to have learned from his mistakes against South Africa".

“Rishabh Pant seems to have learned from his mistakes against South Africa. He chased balls outside off stump to slog them over the leg side then, but the way he batted with responsibility yesterday shows how well he paced his innings."

“The way he smashed a flurry of boundaries towards the end showed that he is someone who can absorb pressure and then attack," said Gavaskar.

Pant would now hope to replicate the same in T20Is and Gavaskar feels the left-hander "might have found the right template to play white ball cricket".

“We will need to wait and see (whether Pant is able to replicate this form in T20Is). He might have found the right template to play white ball cricket," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar, however, feels T20 is a different ball game altogether and insisted "we need to be patient with Pant".

“In T20s you have to start playing from third gear and move into fifth gear, so it is very different from ODIs. We need to be patient with Pant and realise that he will win us games when he is set, while sometimes there will be failures."

“We shouldn’t forget that he made his Test debut just four years ago. He is just 23 [24] and in that age there is a bit of adrenaline rush that tends the batters to play rash shots," said Gavaskar.

