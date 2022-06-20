Rishabh Pant loses 5 tosses in a row, hilarious reaction goes viral

It has been a thorough examination of Rishabh Pant as the captain of the Indian team. He has stuttered along the way, made some good tactical calls and has looked relatively assured as the leader of the side. However, luck has not been on his side when he comes to tossing the coin. The young wicket-keeper batter lost 5 tosses in a row in the series – the final one coming in Bengaluru when Keshav Maharaj, who stepped in for Temba Bavuma, as South Africa captain called correctly. Pant could only laugh at this turn of fate and the visuals of him reacting after his fifth successive defeat at the toss has gone viral.

Watch:

However, rain played spoilsport in Bengaluru and the match had to be called off. After losing the first couple of matches in Delhi and Cuttack, the Indian side made a stellar comeback in the series by clinching the next two fixtures in Vizag and Rajkot.

As far as Pant’s form with the bat is concerned, it has been a patchy one. He could only score 57 runs before this contest. His spot in the T20I side will be under the scanner considering Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik both impressed in the series. Also, Sanju Samson has been called up for the T20I games in Ireland, while Pant will head across to England to feature in the one-off Test match.

Speaking after the match, Pant said that he was happy with the way his side responded after the losses in the first couple of encounters. He also added that he always wanted to give his 100 percent and be at his best for the side.

“I can only think about giving my 100 percent as a player and captain. It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100 percent every time I go on the field and keep improving,” he said after the game.