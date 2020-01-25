First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
SL in ZIM Jan 27, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rishabh Pant is so talented, that it is his job to prove people wrong, says former India captain Kapil Dev

It is the job of a talented cricketer like Rishabh Pant to prove his detractors wrong, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev said in Chennai on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Jan 25, 2020 22:20:04 IST

Chennai: It is the job of a talented cricketer like Rishabh Pant to prove his detractors wrong, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev said in Chennai on Saturday.

Of late, Pant has found himself at the receiving end of criticism for his inconsistency in the field while playing for India.

"Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong," India's first World Cup-winning captain said.

Rishabh Pant is so talented, that it is his job to prove people wrong, says former India captain Kapil Dev

File image of Rishabh Pant. Reuters

Dev was responding to a question on the young Delhi wicket-keeper being benched as the think-tank opted for KL Rahul to don the big gloves in the second and third ODIs of the recent ODI series against Australia and the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday.

"The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest."

The former captain was in the city in connection with the promotion of the upcoming film, '83', based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup in England.

On Rahul being handed the 'keeper's job in place of Pant, he said it is the team management's call.

"It is the team management's call. I don't know about these things. It is not my decision. The team has to decide who opens, who bats at No 3 etc," he added.

Asked about the Indian fast bowlers getting injured often these days, he said, "When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured."

"You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them," he added.

On whether he was worried about all-rounder Hardik Pandya's frequent injury issues, Dev, in his typical style, said, "Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That's important. He has to look after himself."

Queried about calls for former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement, Dev said it will be "our loss" whenever he retires.

"He has served the country so well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner or later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don't know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough.

"It will be our loss whenever he retires," the great said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 22:20:04 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev, KL Rahul, New Zealand, Rishabh Pant, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all