Rishabh Pant is a gun player, needs to be looked after by teammates, says Suresh Raina

India cricketer Suresh Raina, who has been training alongside teammates in Ghaziabad has praised young Rishabh Pant saying that the swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman is a "gun player" but needs support from his teammates.

In the ‘Follow the Blues’ segment of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, Raina, according to the Hindustan Times, said that he has been practicing with Pant who is hitting the ball very well. The UP and Chennai Super Kings batsman added that he had net sessions with Shami as well and that all bowlers have been coming there to practice, including Piyush Chawla who bowled really well.

Elaborating on Pant, Raina said that the Delhi wicket-keeper batsman has been amazing and has scored a lot of runs for the country as well as in the IPL and in domestic cricket. He went on to add, "I think he is a gun player, he has a quality future. He needs to be really looked after by his teammates. And then you will see a lot of great performances coming from him very soon."

Earlier, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan too had said that Pant is a talented player but has been constantly under the spotlight in his career early on, which could have had an impact on the youngster.

In an earlier edition of Cricket Connected, Irfan had said, "If you talk of Rishabh Pant, he is a young guy, very talented; there was a lot of focus on him. So, the focus getting removed from him, it will do a world of good to Rishabh Pant and many other cricketers."

Raina, who is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history recently completed 15 years in international cricket and thanked his first captain Rahul Dravid for the support he received in his maiden series versus Sri Lanka in 2005.