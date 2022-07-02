Rishabh Pant: 'In England, it is important to to disturb a bowler's line and length'

Edgbaston: Rishabh Pant joined the crease early on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. The Indian team was in trouble at 64/3 with Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari back in the pavillion. From thereon, he produced a batting masterclass to score 146 runs from 111 balls, without playing the rash shots that invite criticism.

Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket got India out of the woods when they were in serious trouble at 98/5. The visitors finished the day at 338/7 with Jadeja unbeaten on 83 alongside Mohammed Shami (0 from 11 balls).

"I like the opposition (England) but I do not think about it much. I just look to give my 100 per cent in every match. My focus is on the cricket I play. From childhood, my coach Tarak sir told me that you can hit the ball, but work on your defence as well," said Pant on his measured innings that started slow before picking up.

"I keep working on my defence, in Test cricket, defence is important. Every ball you cannot hit, so I keep focusing and if I think I need to defend, I defend and if I think I can hit the ball, I hit the ball."

"Putting the bad ball away is also important, if the bowler is bowling well, then giving him respect is also a good sign. I try to play to the merit of the ball," added Pant after his exploits on Day 1.

Pant's blistering batting produced a four, four, six against Jack Leach. It also included a reverse scoop off seamer James Anderson.

"Especially in conditions like England, where you know the bowler is bowling well, then it becomes important to disturb his line and length. I keep trying that I do not play in the same manner so that the bowler gets mentally disturbed."

"As a player, I look to give my 100 per cent, I try to play my percentage, if I feel if it's there for me to try a different shot or hit the ball, I tend to back it. I have focused on that and it's helping me, I guess," he stated of his knock that included 19 boundaries and four sixes.

Pant emphasised on the importance of building a partnership and not lose wickets especially with the team in a tricky position.

"The discussion with Jadeja was to focus on the partnership. If you think about it individually, then the pressure can arise. So, we thought from the team's point of view. I think I was just focusing on the ball. Yes, the pressure was there. But if you focus on the pressure, you might not get the result. I try to focus on my process and that might give me results most of the time."

"I don't focus on the bowler; I focus on what he is bowling. It is not pre-planned that I have to go after this bowler. If I feel I can hit the ball, I do that. I think if you lose too many wickets, you need to give yourself time. I was trying to build a partnership with Jaddu bhai and we were thinking let's not lose a wicket till the tea break," he added.

Pant's century even brought about coach Rahul Dravid, one the most composed people around, to his feet and celebrate with his arms raised. "Rahul bhai told me to play according to the ball and focus at one ball at a time, just try to play the situation and not think about what's going to happen."

