Rishabh Pant hones big-hitting skills before first game as India skipper

Rishabh Pant is going to feature as the skipper of the men in blue for the first time in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa. The news came out on Wednesday after designated captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the entire series due to a right groin injury. Pant who was earlier the vice-captain for the series, was given the leadership role.

After attending a pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening, the southpaw took out his willow and went on practising some big strokes at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium where India and South Africa will lock horns for the first T20 game today at 7 pm.

In a video shared by a user on Twitter, Pant is seen sharpening his skill to play huge shots. Against a throwdown specialist, the newly-elected captain clears the ropes over the long-on region and also smashes some ground shots.

The caption of the video reads, “Pant practising power-hitting.” Before Pant, Indian all-rounder and IPL winning skipper Hardik Pandiya was also seen grooving with his bat while playing some massive hits.

Watch the video here:

Indian team is going to play their first series after the Indian Premier League. The selectors seem hopeful about Pant leading the young Indian brigade from the front. He has got the experience of steering a squad on the big stage.

Pant has been the skipper of the Delhi-based franchise in the last two IPL seasons and had also served the Delhi side as the captain in Ranji Trophy. In the 2016 U-19 World Cup, Pant played the role of the vice-captain of India.

While being asked about his feelings, Pant expressed his happiness after stepping into the captain’s shoes. On the other hand, he stated that he would try to make the most of this opportunity.

Along with KL Rahul, spinner Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after suffering an injury on his right arm while batting in the net. Both Rahul and Yadav will report to the National Cricket Academy where they will be treated according to the instruction of the specialised medical team. However, the selectors have decided not to name replacements for both cricketers.