First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rishabh Pant has every shot in the book, is one batsman who is very tough to bowl to, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

Young batsman Rishabh Pant has every shot in the book and it's difficult to contain him when he gets going, says star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

Press Trust of India, Jun 09, 2020 20:04:11 IST

Young batsman Rishabh Pant has every shot in the book and it's difficult to contain him when he gets going, says star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

The Afghan spinner had faced Pant in an Under-19 tri-series in 2015 at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Kolkata ahead of Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.

Rishabh Pant has every shot in the book, is one batsman who is very tough to bowl to, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP

"He hit three sixes in a row and in the fourth ball he mis-timed but only to be dropped at short midwicket. Our bowler looked helpless and put his hands on his head, yelling in Pashto, 'now what do I do get him out?'," Khan recalled the incident in an Instagram chat with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Despite getting many chances, the Delhi left-hander still has not been able to cement his place since MS Dhoni sidelined himself post the 2019 World Cup semi-final exit.

"He has every shot in the book and is one batsman who is very tough to bowl to. I remember bowling to him at a ground in Kolkata in the U-19 tri-series," Rashid said.

Talking about the art of bowling, Khan said the key to tackle the big-hitting batsmen, like some of the West Indians, is to confuse them.

"Never pitch the ball up; they would clear boundaries with ease. It's about playing them on the back-foot and confuse them with the wrong one and leg spin. I always try to mix it up," Rashid, who is known for his big-spinning googly, said.

Having become the first player from Afghanistan to play in the cash-rich league in 2017, Rashid has become one of the most sought-after Indian Premier League (IPL) players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has the prized scalps of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle in a successful IPL career.

However Rashid said he never enjoyed bowling at the small ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium which is a batting paradise.

"When I come to Bangalore, I have so many things in my mind. Hopefully I get a spin-friendly wicket (as the ground is small). It's difficult for me to bowl in Bangalore."

Rashid and Chahal also made their combined India-Afghanistan ODI XI.

The XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan/Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 20:04:11 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, India, Indian Premier League, IPL, Rashid Khan, Rishabh Pant, SportsTracker, Yuzvendra Chahal


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all